Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Paylocity by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 155.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

