PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Volume Tops $201.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $71,479.07 and $201.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00776902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00033523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

