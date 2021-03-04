Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 930 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

