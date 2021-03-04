Paul Jeremy David Alpern Sells 8,348 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48.

STN stock opened at C$51.45 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$51.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

