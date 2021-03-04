Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

