Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.
In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
