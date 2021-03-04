Patron Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $873,626.51 and approximately $7,988.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.00794439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.