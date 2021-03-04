Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,823. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

