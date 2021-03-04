Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PASG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

