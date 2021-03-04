Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

