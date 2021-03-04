Parnassus Investments CA Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $142.08. 11,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,583. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

