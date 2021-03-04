Parnassus Investments CA Has $69.22 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $69,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,032,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 332,158 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,217. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

