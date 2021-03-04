Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $856,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $206.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,835. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

