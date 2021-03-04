Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.87% of Agilent Technologies worth $318,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of A traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.21. 49,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,027. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

