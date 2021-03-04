Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.25.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,593. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

