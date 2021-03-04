Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $14.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.75 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

