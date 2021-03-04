Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 200,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 550,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the third quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

