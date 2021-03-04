Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of PARR opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

