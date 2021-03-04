Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $113.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.65.

PZZA opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

