Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 776,684 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 776,684 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

