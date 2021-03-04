Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,211 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.