Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 776,684 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.