Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 221.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

NCLH opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

