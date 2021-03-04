Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $219.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

