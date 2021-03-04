Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 85,347 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,544,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,627,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.