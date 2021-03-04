Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 56,482 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 977.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 614.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.19.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

