Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,568 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 195.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.36.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $250.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $262.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.