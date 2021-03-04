Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 216,408 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

