Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,743 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for 4.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 291,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 281,493 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.87.

ADS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,444. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

