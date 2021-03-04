Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $231,874.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $231,874.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,343.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.56 or 0.03179293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00373965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01036247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00433325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.00372554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00248608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,074,030 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

