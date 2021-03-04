Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was down 6.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $68.33. Approximately 1,789,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,595,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

Specifically, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $55,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

