Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

