Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Sells $867,186.00 in Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jay Lichter sold 173,700 shares of Otonomy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $496,782.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of Otonomy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,417. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $15,919,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

