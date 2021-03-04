Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Sells $867,186.00 in Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jay Lichter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Jay Lichter sold 173,700 shares of Otonomy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $496,782.00.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of Otonomy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02.
Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,417. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $15,919,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
OTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
