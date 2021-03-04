Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

OSK stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

