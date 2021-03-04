Origin Protocol Trading Up 58.9% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $121.08 million and $71.94 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.00794439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,781,848 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

