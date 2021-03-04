Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rayonier by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 14.6% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

