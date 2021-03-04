Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,968 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

