Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 195 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $23,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

