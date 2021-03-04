Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,374,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 210.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.