Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 10,100 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 612.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

ZG opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

