Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.