Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in The Chemours by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Chemours by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Chemours by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 586.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 626,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

