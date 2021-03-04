Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.