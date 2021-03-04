OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPRX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

OPRX stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.71 million, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

