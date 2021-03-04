Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $190,214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

