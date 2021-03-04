Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

