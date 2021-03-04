OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 217,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,299. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. OpGen has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

