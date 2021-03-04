Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Hits $9.70 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Opacity has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $164,740.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00473871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00077946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.77 or 0.00487211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

