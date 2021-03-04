Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $453.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.