OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,174. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

