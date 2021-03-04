Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

